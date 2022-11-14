The season finale of Paradise in Fortnite is coming up, but the weekly challenges keep popping up. This week we start with doing 100 damage to opponent, while they are 15 meters away or less. The best option to complete this challenge quickly is to fall into a fairly crowded area, find a shotgun and start damaging opponents.

Source: EpicGames

The following is perhaps the easiest of all the weekly quests we’ve seen. Since it simply consists of taking two weapons from an enemy you eliminated. The difficulty here would be finding someone to eliminate. However, we don’t think it will take you long.

After Fortnite will challenge you with hit an opponent with a canister of fireflies. This weapon is scattered around the map, although you can also capture the insects yourself. These are usually more present in wooded areas. Arm yourself with plenty of these as hitting an opponent can be difficult. Our recommendation is to throw the fireflies at your opponent as close as possible so that they tell you this challenge.

Later it may just be enough to play the battle royale as you usually play. Since the next challenge simply asks you to open 5 product boxes, ice machines or coolers. For this we believe that the fastest way is to visit gas stations since they almost always have both boxes of products and ice machines. As for the coolers, you can find them more often near beaches or at the drive-in.

The rest of the week’s Fortnite missions are a piece of cake

Now we come to the easiest challenges of this week in Fortnite. One of them asks you to use launch pads in three different games. For this you can use the portable platforms that you can find in chests. Or use the ones at Loot Lake and Rave Cave.

While you are looking for a platform you can take the opportunity to do the next challenge. This involves simply marking a fish, a weapon, and a vehicle in the same match. To do this you just have to find each of these things and press the left directional button.

Source: EpicGames

Finally Fortnite It tasks us with throwing 3 bumpers or all-terrain tires to the ground. These objects are usually in garages near gas stations. So go through the map to find them. The good news is that you don’t have to cast all three during the same game.

Those were the challenges of week 8 of Fortnite. Fortunately they were quite easy. If you are still having a hard time completing any of the past, here are our previous guides.

