Fortnite has a new event this weekend called Short Nite, and it’s nothing to do with cut-off trousers.

Short Nite is a film festival filled by a program of shorts which will run every 30 minutes at the Big Screen within Fortnite’s no-combat Party Royale mode.

12 shorts will play, including “winners of Academy Awards, BAFTAs and Emmys”. As with all Big Screen broadcasts, you’ll be able to sit down in front of the screen with friends, or have it appear picture-in-picture while you run around the Party Royale island and play mini-games.

The full list of short films includes: Bench, Makin ‘Moves, Rollin’ Wild, Car Park, Maestro, Oktapodi, A Single Life, Catastrophe, Commuter Glitch, Creature Comforts, and Lynx & Birds.

You can never go wrong with Creature Comforts, though Rollin ‘Wild (which imagines all animals as spherical) and Maestro (which stars a squirrel as an orchestral conductor) look fun too.

The event kicks off on Saturday, 20th February at 7pm UK time and will run its program every 30 minutes for 24 hours.

Fortnite’s Party Royale mode has previously hosted big name music concerts, blockbuster films and documentaries. Perhaps a Zoom quiz next?