Fans of Epic Games' famous battle royale title are eagerly awaiting the next updates of Season 2 of Chapter 5, scanning the digital horizon for clues on the next skins. More and more insistent rumors are emerging about upcoming collaborations that promise to breathe new life into the Fortnite universe. According to corridor information, the season could be embellished by the introduction of skins dedicated to Hercules and Xena, the warrior princess: characters who became famous thanks to the television series of the 90s.

The Fortnite universe seems to be about to expand further: not only One Piece and Marvel as previously announced, but also other much-loved franchises should soon make their debut in the Epic game, at least according to insiders. Among these are God of War, the famous epic fantasy from Sony Santa Monica, but also pillars of animation and gaming such as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, and Halo Wars.

One particularly intriguing rumor concerns a potential collaboration with Persona, the Japanese role-playing game series, although details on which iteration of the series will be involved remain shrouded in mystery. Still in the vein of Greek mythology, some characters from the Knights of the Zodiac could also arrive. Another surprise that keeps fans on their toes is the possibility of a mini Battle Pass dedicated to Avatar: The Last Airbender, recently translated into a TV series by Netflix.