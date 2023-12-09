The launch of LEGO Fortnite represented an event of considerable importance for the Epic Games game, it seems, with the title reaching a new record in terms of quantity of connected players at the same time.
Fortnite has reportedly seen 6.6 million players connected simultaneously yesterday, December 8, 2023, most likely thanks to the release of LEGO Fortnite which attracted a large amount of people to try the new mode.
In addition to the positive feedback on the LEGO-based mode, therefore, it also seems that this has achieved the desired success in relaunching the entire Epic Games game, given the results achieved within 24 hours.
LEGO Fortnite has conquered everyone
In particular, over 2.3 million of the connected players have played the game mode LEGO Fortnite, therefore a large amount of the public has chosen to launch directly into this option and leave the rest alone.
It should be noted that this should not in fact be the absolute record: previously, 11.6 million players connected to Fortnite had even been reached but this had happened during a special event, therefore in a particular situation.
The 6.6 million recently recorded instead concern normal gaming activity on Fortnite, which has undergone a nice acceleration with the relaunch of the game through the new modes. We remind you that Epic Games recently announced the launch of LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival.
