The launch of LEGO Fortnite represented an event of considerable importance for the Epic Games game, it seems, with the title reaching a new record in terms of quantity of connected players at the same time.

Fortnite has reportedly seen 6.6 million players connected simultaneously yesterday, December 8, 2023, most likely thanks to the release of LEGO Fortnite which attracted a large amount of people to try the new mode.

In addition to the positive feedback on the LEGO-based mode, therefore, it also seems that this has achieved the desired success in relaunching the entire Epic Games game, given the results achieved within 24 hours.