The tweet read: “Check it out. Elz The Witch and Yung Filly fight to be the best in the new experience of Fortnite Operation: Belong “. The trailer then showed a series of characters from the Epic Games game going into combat, shooting and going through a military training course.”

There is no official explanation behind the removal of the tweet but it all happened after a series of criticisms from the public, probably also due to the fact that Fortnite is a game also used by very young people.

The British Army he used Fortnite to recruit new soldiers. It all happened with a tweet – now deleted but visible via a screenshot just below – which proposed an event linked to a customized battle royale map, complete with famous people in support.

British Army event details

According to what is indicated, the event should take place on January 24, 2024 on Twitch. However, it is not clear whether it will be broadcast or whether everything has been cancelled.

Yung Filly is a British YouTuber and musician, while Elz The Witch is a YouTuber and presenter. They are both famous figures on English soil.

The agreements between Epic Games and Fortnite users also include a very specific rule: “Commercial content and sponsors must follow all content rules above, and Epic's content guidelines, and They do not have to […] promote enlistment in the armed forces“.

Eurogamer contacted Epic Games for comment and was told the promotion was currently “undergoing moderation“.

“This island has not yet been published on Fortnite (i.e. it is not accessible to players) and is being moderated, like all content in the Fortnite ecosystem, and must comply with our Guidelines on content and the Creator Rules,” an Epic Games spokesperson told Eurogamer.

This is nothing new at all the army you use video games to get closer to younger people, in fact the United States Army created the first Fortnite eSports Team years ago.