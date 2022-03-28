Epic Games And Microsoftthrough in-game purchases of Fortnitethey collected over 70 million dollars to be donated to humanitarian aid in the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war.

Epic promised that, from March 20 to April 3, all proceeds from real-money purchases in Fortnite would be donated to four humanitarian organizations currently operating in Ukraine: Direct Relief, UNICEF, the United Nations World Food Program and the Agency. United Nations for Refugees. The company says “more organizations will be added to this list in the coming weeks.” Xbox has agreed to partner with Epic on this and has pledged its net proceeds from Fortnite during this time.

In a blog post, Epic made it clear that it will not wait for transactions to be fully processed, but instead pledges to distribute the funds raised “within days”.

Together we? Ve now raised million USD in humanitarian relief funds for Ukraine. Congratulations and thanks everyone + @xbox for joining this effort! pic.twitter.com/C09uffbjPF – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 25, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

The sum raised by Epic Games is among the largest so far ever obtained.

Source: Kotaku