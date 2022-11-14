On the profile Twitter from Fortnite the date of the last event of the third chapter of the game has finally been announced. A slightly shorter chapter than the previous ones but no less rich in content; in recent weeks Fortnite has partnered with Star Wars, Marvel, Rick and Morty And Black Adam. The long list of crossovers for this chapter, however, seems to have almost come to an end, it seems that chapter 4 is closer than expected and that the final event of the previous one will be the December 3 at 22 (Italian time).

The name of the event is “Fracture”And there are still not many inherent details; However, it does not seem that this weakens the interest of the fans, there are certainly many who, a few minutes before the event starts, will be ready to take part in it to avoid any log in problems typical of these moments. Accompanying the hype of the fans for the conclusion of the chapter in this last month of waiting is what will probably be the last event of Fortnite 3a collaboration with Star Wars that sees protagonists Luke Skywalker and the lightsabers of the saga.

What can I say, surely Epic Games knows how to keep fans of the battle royale most famous ever, the fact remains that new news concerning the new part of the game will probably arrive soon. While waiting for new crumbs of information to satisfy the public’s hunger for novelty, we just have to wait one last month to find out everything that Fortnite 4 has in store for us.