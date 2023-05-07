The collaboration between Star Wars And Fortnite it’s going great (and it’s not the first time), and for the occasion many characters are now available on the famous Battle Royale.

Let’s talk about anakin, Padme and the troopers, all available for purchase. The activities available in the game, however, are many, and scattered around the map, including weapons, events and so on. Let’s find out every detail of these together.

Lightsabers and Force Powers

Around the game you will find lightsabers, but if these will be “stealable” even from the players by killing them, in reality to use them to the maximum you will have to find lightsabers Masters of Force. This way, not only will you have the Lightsaber, but you will also be able to use the Force Powers.

How to find them

The Masters of the Force will be randomly scattered across the map, but you will find a symbol that will explain which one you will find: the silver one will be Anakin Skywalkerthe green one of Obi-Wan and the red one of Darth Maul.

anakin

By training with him, you’ll unlock a Force power capable of Pull an enemy to you. You will also receive a Lightsaber blue.

Obi-Wan

With Obi-Wan you will learn the power of the Force to push the enemies. The Lightsaber will be colored green.

Darth Maul

In this case the Lightsaber will be colored redand you will be able to learn the Force throwwhich will make you pull rocks out of the ground and throw them.

Other Force Powers

Once you take the Laser swordyou will also have other generic bonuses, namely:

Force Rush : You will run faster than normal

: You will run faster than normal Leap of the Force: you can double jump

To have these powers, you must have the Lightsaber equipped.

DC-15 blasters

Around the map you will also find some Republic coffers: in these you can take the DC-15 blaster, which will work like a classic rifle but will use a heating system instead of ammunition, so as to allow you to shoot (without overheating it) and not worry about ammunition.