Epic Games recently announced that Fortnite, its incredibly successful battle royale, is about to receive a substantial graphical improvement in its next update. This will be released next week on the occasion of the next season of the game.

From now on, the “high” graphics option will correspond to what was previously “epic”, while the epic will correspond to the new level of graphic quality incorporated into the game. With this new level of graphics added, Fortnite greatly improves your graphics on PC, including “new effects for storms, better explosions and flames …”.

Epic games has also commented that these new graphic options will mean some better post-processing, lighting and shadow effects, many of which had already been included in the Xbox Series X and Ps5 versions, and which will now also arrive on PC. From the English portal Polygon comment as they have been informed from Epic Games that, with this update, the PC version should be on par with the new generation consoles.

Fortnite greatly improves your graphics on PC

We hope this news has been interesting to you, especially if you play Fortnite on PC. Is update is scheduled for next week.

