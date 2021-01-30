Fortnite is one of the most popular video games in the world and although several players took it to the world of football – perhaps the most emblematic was Antoine Griezmann with his celebration in the final of the 2018 World Cup in Russia – this time he got into the final of the Copa Libertadores through the front door: he was one of the sponsors of the Santos jersey.

The name of the game in black letters was included in the main position of the black and white jackets, under the chest.

“Soccer is one of the main sports that our players ask us to watch and experience in Fortnite. We are excited to partner with Santos to bring this beautiful game to fans around the world, “said Nate Nanzer, director of global partnerships for Epic Games, confirming the news this week.

Andrés Rueda, president of Santos, reinforced that it is “an important initiative, not only commercially but also in positioning with the club, approaching a global brand and among the most important for young audiences.”

The agreement does not end there. The San Pablo club was one of the 23 teams that put their colors and shields on the new soccer skins, available in Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. In addition, Epic Games launched the Cup on January 19 Pelé, where he also made the celebration of the Brazilian star available to users.

“The relationship of the football industry with that of Esports is becoming increasingly sophisticated and with various formats: clubs that participate in competitions with competitive teams, licenses of club brands within games and now sponsorship in uniforms using football as a platform for important global gaming brands. Santos FC actively participates in all these formats and believes that this initiative is strategically valuable, “explained Marcelo Frazao, Head of Marketing at Santos.

Santos currently has an Esports team and participates in various video games, including League of Legends, CS: GO, FIFA and PES, in addition to the aforementioned Fortnite, one of the most influential games in the world, with more than 350 million accounts .

Fortnite, for its part, provided the São Paulo club’s Training Center with state-of-the-art consoles for footballers to use during their free time, something that will surely be used by one of its best players, Yeferson Soteldo, a fan of electronic sports who has his own Fortnite team called Clan YS.

“We are uniting two great powers: a giant gaming brand that currently has 350 million players, with the team present at the final of the largest soccer championship on the continent. They are an essential way for soccer teams to get back together. connect with their young fans, ”summarized Evandro Guimarães, from the creative agency Druid.

In the last World Cup, played in Russia in 2018, Fortnite got into the final but involuntarily when Antoine Griezmann celebrated his goal in the 4-2 match against Croatia with the dance “Take the L”, popular among video game users to outwit your rivals.