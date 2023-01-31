Epic Games has just confirmed the surprises of a new collaboration of Fortnite with dragonball. Now it is Gohan and Piccolo who arrive as characters that you can get in the item shop. Also, they brought the Kamehameha back to take out opponents like a Saiyan.

As of this January 31, Gohan and Piccolo arrive at Fortnite. Goku’s son comes with a pick called ‘bestial axe, a white cape as a backpack and his glider is a Capsula corporation ship. While Piccolo comes with two backpack options with his cape and the symbol of the demon king. As for Peak, he comes with a Namekian house and his glider is the red patrol ship that he piloted in Super Hero.

Gohan and Piccolo bring with them the return of the Kamehameha to attack rivals and the flying cloud to move. There will also be a series of missions themed to this collaboration that will have rewards. Completing them will net players a couple sprays of Gohan Beast and Piccolo Orange, his most powerful transformations.

It’s not all battles in this Fortnite collaboration. Dragon Ball Adventure Island also returns with several iconic locations from the beloved anime. There is also a Tenkaichi Budokai arena where you can test yourself in combat with other players. Will they jump to the island?

What other news does Fortnite bring?

Along with the collaboration with Dragon Ball, Fortnite received an update that brings more news. The main ones are a whole series of new augmentations to activate during matches. These are skills that can give us some advantages and were introduced in chapter 4.

Among the new increases we find one called emergency crack which will cause one to open when your shield is broken. There’s also a new one that freezes your feet after sliding so you can keep moving at high speed. To learn the rest, join a few matches of the battle royale.

Finally comes a change to the weekly missions. Since Chapter 4 started, players only had a week to complete them and they disappeared. That expiration has now been removed, so you’ll again have until the end of the season to complete them. What do you think of these news?

