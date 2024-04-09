The virtual world of Fortnite is preparing to host one of the most anticipated events again, but in a virtual version: the Coachella Festival. By revolutionizing the Jam stage and introducing a series of new costumes, instruments and emotes inspired by the famous music festival, the game environment takes on a real party atmosphere. The Fortnite Festival Jam Stage has transformed, taking on the iconic look of Coachella with structures like Le Grande Wheel and Spectra Tower. A new wallpaper will accompany fans up to v29.30.

Among the protagonists of this transformation are the Horizon and Cosma costumes, inspired by the Coachella mascot astronauts, and to complete the look there are also accessories such as the Interstellar Butterfly decorative back and the Coachella Beat pickaxe. Additionally, new musical instruments are added to the Fortnite collection, with the Mirage Glow guitar and the Festival Keyboard keytar, perfect for those who want to become the center of the universe during their performances.

Emotes inspired by Coachella artists, such as Rebel with Doja Cat's “Paint The Town Red” and Sonic Surfer with Sabrina Carpenter's “Feather”, will allow players to express themselves to the beat of the music. Not just spectators, but also protagonists: the Jam tracks of the artists who will perform at Coachella 2024 will be available in Fortnite, allowing players to play them on the Jam Stage of the game, including a selection of songs that ranges from artists like Doja Cat to groups like Blur and Sublime. Finally, a special guest makes his entrance: J Balvin, who brings his unique style with the Balvin hell skeleton costume and the Jam track “Mi Gente”.