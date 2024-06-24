If they play the current season Fortnite You will notice that a part of the map is changing to add an apparent ship graveyard. That’s because Epic Games’ beloved battle royale is already preparing the arrival of a collaboration with Pirates of the Caribbean.

This is no longer so surprising because Captain Jack Sparrow himself, immortalized by Johnny Depp, was available for purchase before time. Now after that small slip, it is confirmed that the film series and its protagonist will have a special participation this season of Fortnite.

It will be starting next July 19 when we will have the opportunity to accompany this adventurer of the seven seas. Furthermore, it will not come alone, as we will also have the opportunity to get skins of Elizabeth Swan, Captain Barbossa and the fearsome Davy Jones.

Source: ShiinaBR

How to acquire Jack Sparrow in Fortnite It will be with a special pass like that of Darth Maul or Chewbacca at the time. That is, players must first purchase the pass and complete their challenges to have access to the Black Pearl captain. Will they buy it?

How long will the current Fortnite season last?

This season of Fortnite It started on May 24 and is expected to be active until August 16 of this year. That is to say that when Jack Sparrow and company arrive we will still have almost a month to enjoy it and to unlock the pirate.

For now we do not officially know what the theme of the next season could be. But the leak that revealed with certainty what the current one would be about indicated that we will once again have a story focused on Marvel characters. Would you like it to be that way?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.