After the Spanish youtuber, David Canovas, better known as TheGrefg, broke the record for viewers in a broadcast of Twitch to announce your new skin Fortnite, Epic games everything is ready to be officially launched.

TheGrefg is a true figure in the video game industry and is one of the content creators most popular in the world, so it was not surprising that it beat the Twitch with over 2 million people presenting their outfit.

It will be next Sunday, January 17, when the new look for the idol series of Fortnite is available in the Item Shop individually or as part of the TheGrefg, but anyone who tries will be able to have it ahead of time.

Get a TheGrefg skin at an exclusive Fortnite event

This Thursday, January 14 and Friday, January 15, tournaments will be held with the favorite limited time modality of TheGrefg, the ground is lava. The first day the competition will be held in squad format, while the second will be solo.

The objective in this modality in Fortnite and go up on the stage, in order to prevent the lava from reaching you while going up. Each player must use any resource at their disposal to position themselves in the highest place and knock down the opponents.

In this way, the players who obtain the best score among all the participants, will be able to receive the skin of TheGrefg before it is available in the Fortnite Item Shop.

What does the new look include?

As you may have seen during his presentation stream, the skin of TheGrefg in Fortnite is inspired by many elements of his own tastes, such as the colors red and yellow, which are his favorites, or the peak in the form of a video game console control.

This aspect also has special balls, inspired precisely by the spheres of Dragon ball; Besides that it will be reactive, so you can see how it transforms almost as if it were super saiyan.

Epic games also prepared an island inspired by TheGrefg to explore in Creative Mode, so we are sure you will have great moments in Fortnite.



