













Fortnite: Get the Attack on Titan Three-Dimensional Maneuver Kit

As always, getting these items can change the course of a game, so you must pay close attention, especially in the places where they regularly appear. Just imagine using spider-man and use the Three Dimensional Maneuvering Equipment of Attack on Titan while you play Fortnite. Sounds great, right?

Where to get the Attack on Titan Three-Dimensional Maneuver Team in Fortnite?

if you saw Attack on Titan You know that there are lightning spears that are used to eliminate the Titans. You can find these on the island of Fortniteon the floor, also in the chests and in an event that has just started.

This weapon can be very useful in all sorts of situations as it can go through walls and then detonate on both sides of the structure. This will be a great advantage in catching those who are healing off guard.

Source: Epic Games

On the other hand, we also have Three Dimensional Maneuvering Equipment which are also available from the ground, chests, and also from Survey Corps chests.

Be careful, this is not the first time that Fortnite has introduced this game mechanic, however, this time we have much faster jumps and it can even help you escape from certain fights. It will be very interesting to see how the team matches play out with the Three Dimensional Maneuvering Equipment.

Also remember that you will have access to the Jaeger Family Basement that is on the island and you can find it in Picturesque Square. You have to find this site.

What do you think of this new addition to Epic Games' battle royale? Remember that we are not that far away from the arrival of Eren, only that he is part of the Battle Pass.