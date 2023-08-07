The downdetector site, which monitors the functioning of the network and any problems, shows a sudden increase in reports
Problems for those who play Fortnite. Downloading and logging in to the famous game, from various devices, is complex to say the least. The downdetector site, which monitors the functioning of the network and any problems, shows a sudden increase in reports from the early afternoon in Italy and in a long series of countries.
#Fortnite #game #problems #download #login
Leave a Reply