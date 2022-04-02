Epic Games has launched a new initiative of Fortnitemaking use of Twitch Prime and rewarding players who decide to access the viola site e watch their favorite streamers with gifts free.

The new initiative has already started and will last until tomorrow, Sunday 3 April, at 11:30 pm ET (Eastern Time), corresponding to 5:30 am Italian on Monday April 4th. By following your favorite channels and playing Fortnitegamers who love the popular shooter will be able to get it for free a weapon skin and loading screen.

Through Twitch Drops, which are events regularly launched from the game producers, we want to entice players to participate in content creator streams on Twitch, granting free rewards to those who have a regularly linked Twitch Prime account and play Fortnite.

Starting today through 4/3/2022 11:30 PM ET you can earn these exclusive rewards via Twitch Drops! Go check out your favorite streamers playing Fortnite for a chance to earn the Steady Aim Loading Screen & the Open Fire Wrap. pic.twitter.com/9Bob3h3JjM – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 2, 2022

About Fortnitethe news has just been released that Season 2 of Chapter 3 will see the return of buildings, with the addition of the new Zero Build mode. This season, called Rebellionhe brought with him a new Battle Pass packed with exclusive skinsincluding that of the character of Doctor Strange, which fans will soon be able to see again in the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessarriving in cinemas in May.

The most surprising novelty was the construction removal from the game, designed as a limited-time mode that should have ended on March 29, but very popular with players. So much so that Epic Games has decided to permanently enter the Fortnite Zero Build mode, freely selectable by players. This mode will stand out from the classic, called Fortnite Battle Royale.

In recent months Fortnite had been criticized for excessive focus that had been placed on the buildings to the detriment of the clashes, which often turned into battles that rewarded those who were able to build the largest structure in the shortest possible time.

In addition, Epic Games has announced that all proceeds from the game from 20 March 2022 to 3 April 2022 will be donated to humanitarian causes to help the victims of war in Ukraine. No time has been better than this, therefore, to shop in the game.