Fortnite will arrive soon at ending of Chapter 3 with the special event Fractureannounced somewhat surprisingly by Epic Games and with a date set for December 3, 2022, at 22:00 Italian, which will lead to the conclusion of the current phase of the game and the arrival of the Chapter 4.

There is no information yet on the contents of Fortnite: Fracture, but it will probably be an event of considerable proportions within the world of the game Epic Games, according to the tradition that we have seen previously for the conclusion of Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 , which in both cases involved the entire community in particular situations that lasted even a few hours.

Fracture was therefore announced at the end of the Fortnite Champion Series with a simple teaser, without currently having more precise information from Epic Games.

Fortnite: Fracture, the teaser staged last night during the Fortnite Champion Series

Previously, at the end of the first chapter we witnessed the disappearance of the original island, sucked into a black hole and replaced with a new one in Chapter 2, in October 2019.

After another two years, the second island was again turned over and transformed to reveal the map currently present in Chapter 3. At the end of this chapter, during the Fracture event, we therefore expect a situation of this magnitude, which will lead to a total transformation of the game map and perhaps also with the introduction of new gameplay mechanics.

In this regard, we remind you that the arrival of Chapter 2 has brought with it the possibility of swimming and the use of vehicles and boats, while in Chapter 3 we have witnessed the addition of the sprint, of the mantling to bypass the elements of scenery and the insertion of the mode without construction. We therefore look forward to hearing about the news coming to Fortnite: Chapter 4 also on the front of gameplay mechanics, which we obviously expect to see emerge at the end of the Fortnite: Fracture event. Recently, the game got Skywalker Week with the V22.30 update.