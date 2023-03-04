According to what was revealed by some leakers of Fortnitethe first person mode is coming to battle royale next season. This information is circulated by the well-known HYPEX, ShiinaBR, GMatrixGames and iFireMonkey, Twitter accounts that have been extremely active for years in the context of Fortnite. All of these report information from “reliable sources”.

As mentioned, the FPS mode of Fortnite should arrive with Season 2 of Chapter 4 of the battle royale. It’s not the first time we’ve heard of this novelty and many enthusiasts are now convinced that not much is missing.

According to HYPEX, first person mode should be optional and could be set by the player with a simple menu setting if he wishes to use it. However, it is not very clear how it can work, given that the construction would be quite complex if not impossible in the first person. A solution would be to make it available in the mode without buildings or switch from third to first person only when the player aims the weapon.

In the tweet above you can see an image showing what Fortnite should look like in first person – the image comes from a glitch that surfaced in February. It therefore comes from the game, but is not to be considered as official.

However, the arrival of the new season of Fortnite shouldn’t be too long, so we will be able to receive official confirmations or denials directly from Epic Games.

It also seems that Leon and Claire from Resident Evil are arriving in the battle royale.