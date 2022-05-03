On the occasion of the celebration of the day of starwars, Fortnite He has several surprises in store. Stormtroopers, their rifles and lightsabers make a triumphant return to the battlefield in the game modes with and without construction.

To perfectly match these weapons, various skins from starwars they will be back. Among them those of Kylo Ren, Rey, Finn and the Imperial Stormtrooper. Of course, they will not be the only ones, so you should take a tour of the Fortnite item store to see all of them. Although we warn you that you will not find Darth Vader

There will also be a series of special missions that will serve to collect large amounts of experience. Starting today and until May 16, players will be able to complete them. Doing five will unlock the Banner of the Empire.

Players will be able to find stormtroopers wandering around the island. Chatting with them gives you the option to purchase one of their iconic rifles. Of course there is also the possibility of finding these weapons of starwars in chests and in different parts of the island of Fortnite.

Perhaps most striking is the return of lightsabers to the battlefield. Players will be able to make use of the weapons of the Jedi Knights and some Sith. Those available are Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan, Mace Windu, and Kylo Ren. Sounds like a great way to celebrate starwars in Fortnite.

Why is Fortnite celebrating Star Wars?

These returns of characters from the galactic saga to Fortnite are due to the May 4 celebrations. This day is known as the star wars day. That’s because of its English pronunciation: ‘may the fourth‘, which sounds a lot like a well-known phrase from the franchise’may the force be with you’.

Not only Fortnite has these celebrations, different brands and games come together to celebrate the creation of george lucas. This is just one more example of the iconic level he has achieved starwars, which is in almost all aspects of popular culture. Will they enter the island to use force?

