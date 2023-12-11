Fortnite Festival, LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing I'm here to stay: these are not temporary experienceshe clarified Epic Games in order to deny the rumors that have been circulating for a few days now.

“Since there's so much talk about the newly launched games and people are worried that it might be temporary eventswe want to clarify that these are completely new experiences and not limited-time modes,” the development team wrote in a post on Twitter.

Unlike Fortnite OG, which will return in 2024 after its great success among players, the content that has just made its debut on Fortnite they are therefore definitive and they won't disappear overnight.