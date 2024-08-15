Epic Games and Fortnite Festival They just announced that the fifth season of this rhythm game will feature the arrival of international singer Karol G.

With her electrifying spirit of empowerment and talent as a superstar singer-songwriter, Karol G broke barriers of gender and culture to achieve international success and acclaim.

Karol G will also participate in a playable concert experience within Fortnite Festival starting next August 23rd and ending on the 26th of the same month.

The artist from Colombia has been winning awards and being recognized around the world for quite some time now. It is impossible not to know her and for that very reason it is ideal to have her in Epic Games’ rhythm game.

Season 5 of Fortnite Festival will begin on August 16, 2024 with the Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Royale season change update and will end on November 1, 2024 at 10:00 PM MX and November 2, 2024 at 1:00 AM AR.

Players who wish to acquire Karol G’s items, such as the Karol G Bichota Season Outfit, Bichota Microphone, Bichota Guitar, and the “QLONA” Jam Track, can purchase the Season 5 Festival Pass Premium Rewards Track for 1,800 V-Bucks to begin unlocking Karol G rewards without completing any extra missions.

Fortnite Festival: Karol G will have her experience

Karol G: MSB of Fortnite is a first-of-its-kind playable concert experience taking place on the Epic Games platform all weekend long beginning Friday, August 23 at 10:00 PM ET/PT through Monday, August 26, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET/PT.

More than a list of her musical hits, this is a visual tour, in five parts, through Karol G’s musical career. Fans can get Empotenciadores to ward off negative energy and spread positive vibes at this party full of neon lights.

Find the experience on the Discover screen of Fortnite and join the party in a group of up to three friends. Players who complete the entire experience will receive the Bichota bass as a reward.

What do you think of this new experience? Are you excited?