Fortnite fans think they’ve uncovered who plays the game’s important new character The Foundation: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Foundation crashed into Fortnite this week as part of the game’s Zero Crisis Finale event, and aided players in their bid to stabilize the island.

As leader of the mysterious group named as The Seven, The Foundation appears to hold a critical role in the game’s upcoming storyline – and seems set to reappear as soon as he can be freed from being trapped inside the Zero Point itself.

So why Johnson? Well, there are a few clues.

First up, there’s a mysterious Instagram video from The Rock himself, namedropping The Foundation right at the end. It was posted on 16th March, the day of the Zero Crisis Finale event, though no-one seems to have noticed at the time:

“March 16th 2021 around the world, today was a big day,” Johnson said, going on to mention a certain global culture with which I have shared a particular connection and similar DNA. Could this be video games? He’s appeared in a couple over the years, though this could also be a nod to his work on the recent Jumanji films.

“This is all done to strengthen and evolve and grow the power and the force known as … The Foundation,” Johnson concluded, before looking into the camera and giving his trademark eyebrow raise.

Next, there’s the character’s design. Fans have pointed to the placement of The Foundation’s circular armor vent and bulky arms as reminiscent of Johnson’s chest tattoos and rippling muscles. I guess?

Could it be him ..? The tattoo profile, the name … desde r / FortNiteBR This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

