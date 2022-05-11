A Fortnite fan wanted to imagine what the battle royale will look like in 2032and with a short clip he wanted to show the result to all the other fans of the game made by Epic Games.

The short video was shared by his Twitter account, and it is possible to see a brief render of what Fortnite could become in ten years, in 2032. The fan’s idea is to leave it with graphics that are cartoonish, but also with much more photorealism. In fact, in the clip you will see the base player of Fortnite while around him he has a very different world than the one you know. Not because it’s a different place on the map, but simply because photorealism gives an extra touch to the game.

In addition, he also wanted to show the battle bus while it was flying in the sky, and it is perhaps the most beautiful moment of all fifteen seconds, since it offers us a look on how the light might be reflected. One of the things that impresses the most is the foliage, which suggests the possibility of having many more places in which to crouch and then hit the enemy, since there are also many shaded areas given by the trees around the character.

Fortnite in 2032 … pic.twitter.com/xKfXiYHEus – 12th Hour (@ l2thhour) May 10, 2022

That this is the future of Fortnite, unfortunately we cannot yet know, given that there are still many years to go before the arrival of 2032. Probably at that time you will be playing with the next generation console and technologies will be released that could push the graphics of your favorite titles even more towards the other. Despite this, it’s always nice to see that there are so many fans of Epic Games’ battle royale who feel inspired by the game and create these “first tastes” given by their imagination. As for what awaits you in ten years, you can do nothing but wait.