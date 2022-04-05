Eivor and Ezio Auditori from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the second chapter will soon be available in the Fortnite item shop. Eivor will be available for purchase through a dedicated bundle, together with the skin already known to the battle royale. Both heroes will make their entrance on stage at 2 am (Italian time) on April 8, 2022. So very little is missing.

The Eivor skin will see it both in its version with the hood raised, and in its lowered version. Along with her skin, the two axes and the Viking ship themed glider will be available. The heroine emote is obviously the one that allows her to throw his axes. In addition, an ax-shaped pickaxe belonging to the Crow Clan will also be available, but there is also an alternative style: Eivor axes, such as explained by the official website.

As for the second skin, that of Ezio Auditore da Firenze, you will finally see it available everywhere after being an Epic Game Store exclusive for those who had purchased Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or its most recent downloadable content The Dawn of Ragnarok. Along with all this it is also available an ad hoc loading screen for the female version of Eivor, in which she is seen launching accompanied by her inevitable crow.

If you wish to have both Eivor and Ezio skins from Assassin’s Creed on Fortnite, you will get it via a bundle, but the prices of everything are still unknown. But here’s what you’ll find:

Wolf Bite Spray

Eivor’s Fury loading screen

Raven Clan Emoticon

Banner Tales from the Animus

In short, in a few days we will see the new crossover that sees videogame characters become part of the vast universe of Fortnite, which is collecting really everything under its roof. Indeed, since the beginning of the new seasonit is possible to see Doctor Strange from the Marvel universe, also a way to celebrate the release of the film, which will happen soon.