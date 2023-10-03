Epic Games has been working to evolve for years Fortnite. If initially the plan was probably just to attract as many users as possible and sell as many costumes as possible, little by little the company’s headquarters will have realized that to grow seriously a new direction was needed (in the meantime the microtransactions remain, let there be no doubts eh ).
And what direction could a game like Fortnite ever take? The one he wants, in reality, or in another sense all of them, at the same time. To be a little clearer, let’s talk about the direction taken by Roblox for some time, namely that of being first and foremost a sandbox in which users can create and consume levels/maps/entire games, based on their own tastes and not based solely on the handful of contents created by the developers.
In Epic Games’ terms, Fortnite wants to become a “multi-game ecosystem.” Obviously it’s not the first game that aims in this direction and it won’t be the last. It is currently in development Everywherea new title from a former GTA team boss, which basically promises its players to give them the tools to create whatever they want and enjoy many different worlds within a single game.
Going back we also find the now abandoned Dreamsone of PlayStation’s very first live-service projects made by Media Molecule, which since the PS3 days aimed to give players control of the development tools with Little Big Planet.
Nothing too strange, given that this is clearly a trend that has been going on for some time. However, there is a detail that perhaps we players should notice.
Roblox still isn’t making money, can others make it?
Roblox it is a world-wide success of the highest level, unknown to certain sections of users but a success in any case. There is also no shortage of recognition from external companies, including non-gaming ones, which insert their own products into Roblox, including high fashion ones,
You might think that it is therefore one of the greatest commercial successes of all time, but the truth is that it is a project still in progress which at the moment is not yet able to earn. Obviously the ultimate goal is to obtain large profits and there are many investors who, seeing the continuous growth of the game and the user base, are willing to invest to obtain their share in the future.
The question, however, is whether other games, especially new ones like Everywhere, will have the necessary support to survive long enough to reach a milestone that is not yet close for Roblox. Fortnite is probably the name that has the most chance of success, given the fame and above all the enormous capital behind the battle royale.
Like all big live-service gambles, it’s a shot in the dark and could lead to a new gaming phenomenon or a huge failure. Why Fortnite and Everywhere they can’t afford to be just “a good game”.
This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial team and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.
#Fortnite #chase #Robloxs #dream #losing #money