Epic Games has been working to evolve for years Fortnite. If initially the plan was probably just to attract as many users as possible and sell as many costumes as possible, little by little the company’s headquarters will have realized that to grow seriously a new direction was needed (in the meantime the microtransactions remain, let there be no doubts eh ).

And what direction could a game like Fortnite ever take? The one he wants, in reality, or in another sense all of them, at the same time. To be a little clearer, let’s talk about the direction taken by Roblox for some time, namely that of being first and foremost a sandbox in which users can create and consume levels/maps/entire games, based on their own tastes and not based solely on the handful of contents created by the developers.

In Epic Games’ terms, Fortnite wants to become a “multi-game ecosystem.” Obviously it’s not the first game that aims in this direction and it won’t be the last. It is currently in development Everywherea new title from a former GTA team boss, which basically promises its players to give them the tools to create whatever they want and enjoy many different worlds within a single game.

Going back we also find the now abandoned Dreamsone of PlayStation’s very first live-service projects made by Media Molecule, which since the PS3 days aimed to give players control of the development tools with Little Big Planet.

Nothing too strange, given that this is clearly a trend that has been going on for some time. However, there is a detail that perhaps we players should notice.