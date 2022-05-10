Epic Games took an Australian Fortnite cheater to court and won, forcing the player to pay damages and close the his cheat trading businessand also publicly apologize for the actions.

The documents were obtained from GameSpot, where it is pointed out that he has violated the agreements with the user, the terms of service and even the copyright of Fortnite, since he has sold in-game accounts and cheats to other players of the battle royale. Among the methods for cheating sold by the Fortnite cheater we have the aimbot and access to unlimited V-Bucks and inactive accounts, which can allow players to complete the battle pass without doing anything.

In addition, Epic has made known his with a statement on the matter:

Selling compromised player accounts and cheat technologies endangers player information and ruins the experience for those who want to play lawfully. We take these illegal sales very seriously and will do everything in our power to keep our game fun, fair and never pay-to-win.

But also BlazeFN, the cheater, made his position clear:

Hi everyone, BlazeFN here. Seeing as until recently I have been selling unauthorized Fortnite cheats and Fortnite compressed accounts. I will not do it again because Epic Games discovered me and started legal proceedings against me, in Australia.

The good news is that the damage that Epic Games will receive will not go into the company’s pockets, but will all be donated to charity. Specifically a Child’s Play, an organization that improves the lives of children. Hence, Epic Games managed to shut down a store that was destroying the experience related to Fortnite gameplay, endangered players and also did good, giving money to charity.