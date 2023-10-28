With an operation that could make the most nostalgic players happy, Epic Games has confirmed the return of original map Of Fortnite Battle Royale of the Chapter 1.
Previously various rather well-known leakers, such as HYPEX and Shiina, had talked about this interesting news for the battle royale and now confirmation has also arrived from Epic Games via a post on week, to be precise November 3, 2023.
Operation nostalgia
According to previous leaks, the return of the original map will be part of a phenomenon that will cause some sort of “time acceleration”which will cause Battle Royale Island to change rapidly, reliving the changes made by Epic Games over the course of the various seasons of Chapter 1 from week to week.
An idea that is certainly interesting and could please long-time Fortnite players or convince those who have abandoned the game some time ago to come back and play a few games and perhaps try the innovations introduced by Epic Games over the years.
