As many of you will surely know recently Fortnite ran into some major problems in terms of server stability that made it impossible for fans to play, a situation that has fortunately now been resolved but has pushed Epic Games to be forgiven with free bonuses for all players.

Going more specifically, the connection difficulties would arise on December 29, 2021, a day in which the downfall of the servers prevented fans from enjoying a few healthy games of shooting and pickaxing. Precisely for this reason, the team has decided to give to all fans of Fortnite two bonuses that will surely be appreciated by the public.

More specifically, the gifts will be a Power Leveling Weekend, which will start tomorrow, Friday 7 January, and will end Monday 10 January, and the Crescent Shroom Pickaxe, offered free of charge to anyone who decides to participate in the Winterfest, an object that will therefore be obtainable in advance of the release in the game’s digital store. The announcement came through a short press release in which it is possible to read:

To thank you for your patience following the login problems encountered in December, a Power Leveling Weekend will start from January 7 at 7PM and will last until January 10, more precisely until 7AM ET. Plus, anyone who logs in during Winterfest will get the new Crescent Shroom Pickaxe, which will later be available in the shop.

As thanks for everyone’s patience during the December login issues, we’ll be kicking off a Power Leveling Weekend from 1/7 @ 7 PM to 1/10 @ 7 AM ET and granting everyone who logged in during Winterfest the new Crescent Shroom Pickaxe before it arrives in the Shop later! pic.twitter.com/d2xiIDnyl2 – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 5, 2022

To tell the truth, the disservice was not felt particularly heavily by the public, given that the difficulties in terms of connection lasted only a few hours, but However, Epic Games wanted to apologize to its fanbase through the aforementioned bonuses, still extremely active in-game and therefore particularly important in the ecosystem of the company, which continues to focus very strongly on Fortnite, as demonstrated by continuous updates with which the game is gradually getting richer.