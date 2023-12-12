













This is to imply that they are not temporary modalities like others that have been developed before. In reality, these games are designed to be long-lasting and expand progressively.

According to Epic Games 'Fear not, Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival are here to stay, with regular updates'.

These games now appear displayed on the main page of the original along with alternate game modes.

So it's no wonder that some players, at least at first glance, have been a little confused about what they actually are. But its nature is now fully confirmed.

Donald Mustard, who is in charge of Fortnite, shared a diagram on his Twitter account. This is the plan that Epic Games had for the game six years ago.

The idea was to turn this Battle Royale into a 'place' more than a video game, and now that vision is becoming a reality.

Or at least it's in the beginning stages of doing so. So those who enjoy new games don't have to worry about them fading away.

I 'think' this is the first time we kinda drew out our crazy idea. The idea to evolve Fortnite into a 'Place'. A place where you could have all sorts of different agency driven game and entertainment experiences with your friends – all connected by your 'hub' (your locker,… pic.twitter.com/XX34kVchDs — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) December 9, 2023

According to Mustard 'it was such a HUGE and bold vision. We knew it would take YEARS and A LOT of work on so many fronts.'. Later, he stressed that the plan 'changed and evolved' many times, but the attempt took six years.

Fountain: Epic Games.

Then, this creative highlighted 'today you play the TRUE vision of the Fortnite dream'. So from now on the new games added to this Battle Royale will simply enrich it and grow progressively.

Apart from Fortnite and their new titles we have more information about video games in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

