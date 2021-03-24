Fortnite #enlists #soccer #star #Neymar

After “recruiting” rapper Travis Scott last year, “Fortnite” continues negotiations with soccer star Neymar, as the successful video game seeks to increase partnerships in the sports field “in 2021-2022” with the aim of enriching its world outside the “battle royal” as explained by a group Epic Games.

In the year 2020, the world of music and cinema entered the game in the midst of the global health crisis resulting from the Corona virus, and now it is the turn of the sports world to obtain a place in “Fortnite”, especially since the year 2021 is rich in important sports competitions such as the European Cup, the Copa America and the Tokyo Olympics.

“Sport occupies a big place in the lives of our game users and it is very important for us to have a sports representative in the game,” Nate Nanzer, head of global partnerships at Epic Games, the creator of the game, told AFP.

In order to launch the second chapter of the sixth season of this highly successful game around the world, Epic Games will give 350 million of its users the opportunity to “unlock” the avatar of Neymar and use it as a character to play the game.

“You can play as Neymar, just as you can play Batman, Deadpool, Eunman and some famous heroes,” Nanzer explained.

Epic Games, which wanted to “set very high standards” in choosing the sports character to be included in the game, believed that the partnership with Neymar “makes sense for several reasons.”

Nanzer noted that the Brazilian star is “one of the most followed people on Instagram” with nearly 150 million subscribers.

“Football is a very important sport from a strategic point of view for us because it is a global game that has a huge base of players in Brazil and Europe. Football is not only a sport, but a way of life as well,” he added.

Fortnite is expected to continue its efforts to “recruit” new sports stars, according to Nanners, who said, “I think it will not end with Neymar.”