Collect Doomsday Control Keys from high security IO locations is one of the Resistance challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

You will first need to patch The Imagined into a loudspeaker before unlocking this Week 10 challenge. Luckily, you don’t need to find the Doomsday Control Keys in the same match, so don’t worry if you get eliminated before collecting both.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 23k XP, which will help you unlock skins from the new battle pass.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Resistance Story Trailer

Where to find Doomsday Control Keys in Fortnite



Before you start searching for Doomsday Control Keys, you must first establish a Device Uplink near The Collider or The Fortress.



Establish a Device Uplink at either The Collider or The Fortress.

It doesn’t matter which location you establish the Device Uplink at, as both The Collider and The Fortress areas contain the Doomsday Control Keys you must find next.

Once you have established the Device Uplink, it’s time to collect Doomsday Control Keys.



Doomsday Control Key map locations.

The Fortress Doomsday Control Key location

The Fortress Doomsday Control Key is the easiest of the two keys to locate. Pin the general location noted on the map, then head to the nearby reboot van at The Fortress.

you will find The Fortress Doomsday Control Key between the chairs and the campfire by the reboot van.

The Collider Doomsday Control Key location

The Collider Doomsday Control Key is harder to collect due to Huntmaster Saber opening fire when you get near the key’s location.

We don’t recommend fighting Huntmaster Saber, as he has a lot of health, shields, and a powerful thermal weapon. Instead, run under the bridge down the hill from The Collider’s reboot van to quickly find the last Collider Doomsday Control Key beside a boulder.

If you’d like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, visit our guides on character locations, how to unlock the Prowler skin, locating an energy fluctuation with a Sensor Backpack, and helicopter locations.