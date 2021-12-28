According to the recent XboxEra podcast, Doom Slayer may soon arrive other Xbox characters and Bethesda within Fortnite, in order to enrich even more the already large rooster of characters. One of the characters in question could just be Doom Slayer from the video game series Doom.

Following the recent arrival of Boba Fett in the game, to celebrate the release of the series tomorrow on Disney +, Now comes a rumor regarding the arrival of many more Xbox and Bethesda characters on Fortnite, following the recent arrival of the Master Chief. According to what was reported by Nick Baker, many other characters would be arriving, wanted by Microsoft.

As for who will arrive the insider does not go much further, anticipating only the possible arrival of Doom Slayer, the famous and iconic protagonist of the game series Doom, which has recently also come up Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in the form of a costume. Regarding the timing, Nick immediately points out that he does not know, also because with this type of game it is almost impossible to know when a character will come out.

In fact, he makes the example of Naruto, who recently joined the many playable characters, after some rumors about his arrival in July and August of this year, highlighting how the news was true but with a much longer timescale than expected. Precisely for this reason it asks all users not to mention it on Twitter or Reddit for a date, as at the moment not even he knows.

The possibility of the arrival of Doom Slayer of Xbox and Bethesda characters within Fortnite opens the doors to many and varied collaborations, which could include popular gaming icons. At the moment, the information released is a rumor and must be taken as such, as it does not have any real precise bases regarding the source of information.

Despite this it is undeniable that the free-to-play title of Epic Games is having characters from many media, creating a verse and its own metaverse.