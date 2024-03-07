The dispute between Apple and Epic Games has seen a further evolution. Game development giant Epic Games has announced that Apple has revoked its developer account: a reversal compared to the approval, which took place last month, of Epic's account, which had declared it could thus bring its famous game Fortnite back to iOS devices in the European Union, taking advantage of the new legislation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA). However, Epic has now reported that it has received a letter from Apple's lawyers announcing the termination of its Epic Games Sweden AB account, a move that the software house calls a “serious DMA violation” and a clear sign that Apple has not no intention to “enable true competition on iOS devices.”

In its communication, Epic, which had intended to open its own store on iOS, accuses Apple of eliminating one of the biggest potential competitors to the Apple App Store, undermining Epic's ability to be a viable competitor and showing other developers the consequences in attempting to compete with Apple or criticizing its unfair practices. Epic also shared copies of the correspondence with Apple on its company blog, highlighting the accusations made against the large Cupertino company.

One reason Apple gave to justify its decision was Epic's criticism of Apple's proposed DMA rules, including a statement on X (formerly Twitter) by Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney. Epic, for its part, has long positioned itself as a thorn in Apple's side, having taken it to court over antitrust issues and pushing for regulation in multiple markets to limit Apple's power and influence over the app economy . As a result, Apple appears to prefer ending its relationship with Epic.

Epic claims that it shared its intentions publicly and then re-assured Apple in writing that it would accept all terms of its developer agreements, after requesting one of the DMA consultations that Apple offers to its App Store developers (initially denied). It was only after agreeing to abide by those rules that Apple's lawyers sent a letter terminating Epic Games Sweden AB's account. Epic says Apple's move is retaliation for speaking out, as a letter written by Apple executive Phil Schiller indicates.

Schiller recalls that in the past Epic has entered into agreements with Apple and then deliberately violated them. Schiller suggested that Epic's criticism, combined with its past actions, “strongly suggests that Epic Sweden does not intend to follow the rules,” adding that another intentional violation could “threaten the integrity of the iOS platform, as well as the security and user privacy”. In response to Epic's news, Apple released a statement saying that “Apple has the contractual right to terminate its DPLA with any or all Epic Games-owned subsidiaries, affiliates and/or other entities under Epic's control Games at any time and in its sole discretion.”