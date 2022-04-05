Fortnite is not working today, April 5, 2022. The reason is that one is in progress maintenance, started at 10:00 (Italian time). The duration of the maintenance has not been indicated, but usually takes up to a few hours. Epic Games is introducing the news of the 20.10 update of the battle royale.

The announcement was made as always through the Fortnite Status Twitter account. Precisely, as you can see below, thirty minutes before the start of maintenance it was written: “We are starting to disable matchmaking in preparation for update 20.10, and the servers will be offline soon. We will let you know when the maintenance phase is finished. ! “.

During the maintenance phase it is not possible to play to the Battle Royale. It is for this reason that Fortnite doesn’t work. This update should introduce some new features, such as weapons, objects or minor changes to the map for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Waiting for a complete patch notes that reveal what new will be introduced with the 20.10 update, we remind you that the buildings are available again but the Zero Construction mode remains in Fortnite.