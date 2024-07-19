The cancelled Johnny Depp returns unexpectedly as a skin in Fortnite.

Due to the legal problems and accusations that the actor suffered Johnny Depp more than 2 years ago, the former world star is currently canceled, and the production companies with which he once collaborated prefer not to approach him, however, despite the attempt at censorship by these large companies, Disney surprised us by bringing back the actor in the form of a skin in his latest collaboration with Fortnite.

Jack Sparrow is part of an alternative pass to the lifetime battle pass called Cursed Sails, available until August 6. The pass will have 2 paths, one free and one that will have to be paid for, the latter includes the Black Pearl captain skin.

Some of the items that come in Cursed Tails are:

The “Skulls and Cross Swords” backpack

The “Jack’s Cutlass and Bane” peaks

The second design of the “Cursed Jack Sparrow” skin

The pass doesn’t come alone, either, as it brings with it a series of missions to earn cursed gold by completing these tasks. With enough gold, parts of the map are unlocked – there are 8 in total – and whoever manages to fill them before this event ends on August 8 will win the “Jack’s Ship” parachute.

Source: Epic Games

In addition to the Jack Sparrow skin, a few other crew members and enemies from the series are returning to the Fortnite store, such as Elizabeth Swann, Captain Barbossa, and Davy Jones; these items can be purchased individually or in the Pirates of the Caribbean pack along with an extra emote and a discounted price.

We also recommend: Fortnite could have a collaboration with Scott Pilgrim according to its creator

Where can I play Fortnite to get Jack Sparrow?

Fortnite is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC completely free, so you just have to connect and complete the missions before August 8 to get all the rewards from the free or paid pass.

Tell us, which of these skins will you buy? Do you think we’ll ever see Johnny Depp play the captain again? Tell us on the channel Discord from TierraGamer, you can also follow us on Google news so you don’t miss any of our news.