There is also talk of creating a persistent universe that will allow you to play, watch and shop with stories and characters Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar and others, as well as creating stories and experiences that can be shared.

Details about this new “universe” are scarce for the moment, but Disney talks about world-class games made in Unreal Engine which will interoperate with Fortnite, suggesting a series of new stand-alone experiences, a bit like Lego Fortnite.

Disney has acquired $1.5 billion in shares of Epic Games, with the two companies set to team up for a universe of Disney games and entertainment connected to Fortnite . An operation that represents the largest investment by the house of Mickey Mouse in the videogame market.

The press release from Epic Games and Disney

The announcement came via the trailer published by the Epic Games YouTube channel and a statement from Disney with statements from the top management of the two companies, which we report below.

“Our exciting new relationship with Epic Games will bring together Disney's beloved brands and franchises with the wildly popular Fortnite in a new universe of games and entertainment“said Robert A. Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company.

“This marks Disney's largest entry into gaming and offers significant opportunities for growth and expansion. We can't wait for fans to experience the Disney stories and worlds they love in new and revolutionary ways.”

Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games added: “Disney was one of the first companies to believe in the potential of merging their worlds with ours in Fortnite, and uses Unreal Engine across its portfolio. Now we're collaborating on something completely new for build a persistent, open and interoperable ecosystem that will unite the Disney and Fortnite communities.”

“This will allow us to bring together our incredible collection of stories and experiences from across the company for broad audiences in ways we have only dreamed of before,” said Josh D'Amaro, President of Disney Experiences. “Epic Games' industry-leading technology and Fortnite's open ecosystem will help us reach consumers wherever they are.”

