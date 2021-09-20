From tomorrow 21 September, at 2:00 Italian time, Balenciaga will become part of the world of Fortnite. This new collaboration will allow all users to follow high fashion with new sets, new sprays and a live photo campaign.

Everything will therefore see new costumes in game but which will be available in the real world between today and tomorrow, as well as new backpacks, pickaxes that reproduce the new shoes, and a new emote, exclusive for the game, of course, but which you can show off all the times that you will walk out of a clothing store. Also enters the scene “Strange times“, a Balenciaga virtual store, which will work practically like the real one: you can go shopping or simply compare new clothes, or why not, simply waste time.

Tomorrow, therefore, Fortnite will update again, bringing a little more fashion in a unique universe like that of the Epic Games title.

Source: epicgames.com