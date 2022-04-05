A new leak that has been circulating on the net in the last few hours, it would seem to affirm that in Fortnite very soon we will also see a skin dedicated to none other than one of the most beloved characters in the universe of Star Warsas well as one of the symbols of the entire saga: Darth Vader.

In reality, in the past, Epic Games has not already shown itself to be a stranger in proposing skins from different characters belonging to the universe created by George Lucas, as happened with content dedicated to The Mandalorian or Boba Fett, so a new collaboration of this type would be more than possible. But where does this information come from?

During the course of the day, Epic Games would release a new video detailing the work in progress for its revolutionary graphics engine Unreal Engine 5. In this video, some background would have been shown regarding not only this new product, but also some behind the scenes both regarding the engine and the flagship title of the house. Fortnite.

As has already happened with other content, such as photos regarding Mortal Kombat, some users they zoomed in on some images taken from this video and seem to relate to some of the future collaborations of the most played Battle Royale in the world. Even though the image after zooming does not appear to be 100% clear, it seems that one of the words on the files in question is just “Vader“.

IN ONE OF THE FORTNITE CLIPS THEY SHOWED IN THE UNREAL ENGINE 5 STREAM YOU CAN SEE A FOLDER CALLED FAMILY GUY AND DOOM IN THE CINEMATIC SEQUENCE LMAO? pic.twitter.com/XgX1NsP2aH – polaq 🐱 (@polaqwym) April 5, 2022

However the folder was labeled as C3S3so it seems that, if the content were confirmed and actually in creation, it would not arrive before Chapter 3 in Season 2.

In addition to this, it even seems that among the next collaborations there are also Family Guy (Family Guy) e Doom.

While waiting for the time to come, we invite you to take that information simply as a rumorsince there isn’t nothing official and Epic Games hasn’t announced anything regarding a triumphal entry of Darth Vader into Fortnite.