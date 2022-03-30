YouTuber and choreographer Kyle Hanagami claims to have the rights to a few steps that he accuses the battle royale of copying.

Fortnite is one of the most popular video games of today and among the many options that the battle royale has been offering, such as building skyscrapers and taking out the Xenomorph on the track, the dances for our characters they have become a classic of the Epic Games game. Some dances that, in addition to fame, have brought a battery of demands in these last years.

There have been many who have accused Epic Games of copying their movements over the years, the Backpack Kid, Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton in The Prince of Bel-Air) or the rapper 2 Milly, while the company has defended that ‘nobody can own a dance move’. Although we had been a few years without many surprises in this regard, the YouTuber and choreographer Kyle Hanagami has denounced Epic Games, for a gesture that Fortnite presented in August 2020.

Has been polygonal who has shared the information, and in this case, Hanagami’s dance would have been choreographed for the song ‘How Long’ by Charlie Puth, from 2017 and to which Hanagami owns the rights. Hanagami’s complaint was filed this Tuesday in the federal court of the Central District of California, alleging that Epic Games copied one of the your dance moves which he uses at the beginning of his gesture ‘It’s complicated‘.

Hanagami’s lawyers have made a video to illustrate the similaritiesHanagami’s lawyers have made a video in which show the similarities between the movements of the choreographer and the employee in the gesture of Fortnite. However, the gesture continues with other different steps that have nothing to do with those created by Hanagami, in addition to not being associated with the song for which the choreographer created the dance. Hanagami request a court order that prevents Fornite from using the movement, in addition to compensatory damages.

Fortnite this week presented the Zero Construction mode, an option that came with Chapter 3 of Season 2 and that has earned its permanence after success among players.

