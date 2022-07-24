Fortnite could give birth to a crossover with The Last of Us Part 1at least according to the latest rumors circulating online thanks to Nick Baker and the insider Shiina.

It all started with the latest XboxEra podcast, where Shpeshal_Nick, aka Nick Baker, claimed to have learned from several sources of a collaboration between the two games, with Ellie and Joel that would seem to be in the pipeline on the island of the Royal Battle. Just a few days ago Baker also shared a series of gameplay images and videos from The Last of Us Part 1 remake.

Subsequently Shiina, a well-known insider in the Fortnite landscape and considered quite reliable, corroborated the tip by stating that he had received the same information from other sources.

Obviously we are talking about information not officially confirmed, so as usual we recommend taking it with a grain of salt.

However, as you certainly know, Fortnite has hosted many characters from movies, TV series, anime and video games in the past, including icons from PlayStation Studios, including Kratos from God of War and Nathan Drake from Uncharted. In short, the idea of ​​a crossover between Fortnite and The Last of Us Part 1 just in conjunction with the debut of the remake for PS5 in stores, set for September 2, does not seem so unlikely. We’ll see.

In the meantime, new rumors continue to circulate on the alleged crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ball Z: recently a leak may have revealed the fourth character arriving with the collaboration.