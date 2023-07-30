To the long list of transmedia crossovers of Fortnite apparently it will also add Jujutsu Kaisen. Some leakers on Twitter have revealed the arrival of a new collaboration with the manga of Gege Akutami and the first images of the skins of some of the main characters.
The leak started from @BarbieharpFN’s Twitter / X account which suggested the arrival of a crossover between Fortnite and Jujutsu Kaisen. Later the same leaker shared some images showing the skins of Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo and Megumi Fushiguro.
According to other information shared by the deep throat, the launch date of this collaboration is still unknown and should include, in addition to the skins seen above, also aesthetic accessories, such as picks, emotes and backpacks.
Fortnite: will the crossover with Jujutsu Kaisen arrive during Season 2 of the anime?
Jujutsu Kaisen is a shonen genre manga written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, whose serialization began in March 2018. The story follows Yuji Itadori, a student who by a strange twist of fate will obtain demonic powers by ingesting a finger of the Ryomen Sukuna demonic curse. For this reason he will be forced to enter the Tokyo Institute of Occult Arts and become a sorcerer and exorcise other curses.
The work has been adapted into an anime series, with the Season 2 which started a few weeks ago and is available on Crunchyroll. It will consist of two parts, “Hidden Inventory/Premature Death” which stands as a prequel to the series and Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and “Shibuya Incident” which will continue the narrative from where the first season left off. At this point, it is probable that the crossover with Fortnite will be launched during Season 2 of the anime, to take advantage of its success.
Recently, however, the collaboration between the battle royale of Epic Games and the animated series Futurama has arrived.
