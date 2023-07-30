To the long list of transmedia crossovers of Fortnite apparently it will also add Jujutsu Kaisen. Some leakers on Twitter have revealed the arrival of a new collaboration with the manga of Gege Akutami and the first images of the skins of some of the main characters.

The leak started from @BarbieharpFN’s Twitter / X account which suggested the arrival of a crossover between Fortnite and Jujutsu Kaisen. Later the same leaker shared some images showing the skins of Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo and Megumi Fushiguro.

According to other information shared by the deep throat, the launch date of this collaboration is still unknown and should include, in addition to the skins seen above, also aesthetic accessories, such as picks, emotes and backpacks.