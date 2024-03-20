













Fortnite creators will now have access to Lego, Rocket Racing and Fall Guys items









Fortnite is not just a battle royale, quite the opposite, it offers content creators enough tools to let their imagination fly and, most of the time, with formidable results. Until now, this creation section was intended for the “pitched battle”, however, now you will be able to do things to Rocket Racing, fallguys and LEGO.

Content creators can now use new Creative mode devices and track templates Rocket Racing within Fortnite. This is when things are going to get interesting because surely many will want to recreate some circuits from other video games or give them a different presentation that is in line with their vision.

Likewise, during May several resources, animations and skins from Fall Guys will be added to UEFN. With this, those content creators will be able to make their Fall Guys circuits within Fortnite, which can be advantageous for many.

Source: Epic Games

The trick is that creators have enough options and tools to go with Epic Games games. It is even sought that some licensed video games are included in this section, which can be a problem due to copyright.

If you are in the Island Builders program and accept the additional terms and conditions, you will be able to create more content and with LEGO bricks with templates, elements, consumables and other objects. You will even have the chance to use the minifigures already available.

Source: Epic Games

We also recommend: Hearthstone: Fizbang Workshop is here and this is what you should know

What's in the future for Unreal Editor for Fortnite?

Epic Games has not stopped investing in the Unreal Editor for Fornite (better known as UEFN). There are new tools for creators and thanks to constant feedback from users, they improve in giving a better experience to all those who want to do something more.

Now there are more controls and camera systems.

Better item creation system.

A scene graph system designed and optimized for Verse.

Own physics as in sandbox games.

Custom rows for the Discover section.

Improvements to creator pages.

Surely many creators within Fortnite will be able to make more complex games than we are imagining.

What do you think of these features? Would you dare to create something? You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)