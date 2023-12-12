Epic Games filed a lawsuit against bigtech for abuse of power by imposing conditions on the app sales store, Google Play

A US federal court jury ruled on Monday (Dec 11, 2023) that Google's Android app store violates antitrust law by exercising an illegal monopoly that harms mobile device users and software developers. software. The action was filed by Epic Games, creator of the game “Fortnite”. The information is from the newspaper The Washington Post.

Epic Games took legal action against Google and Apple 3 years ago, arguing that there was an abuse of power in the conditions imposed in their stores for the sale of applications and digital content. Stores charge commissions for all purchases made via Google Play and Apple Store.

In 2021, Apple won its lawsuit. Epic Games appealed and the case is before the US Supreme Court.

In the case of the Play Store, the jury found that the company employed illegal strategies to maintain its monopoly on its application store. It will be up to District Judge James Donato to decide the sentence to which Google will be subjected. He indicated that he will hold hearings on the matter during the 2nd week of January.

Wilson White, vice president of Government Affairs and Public Policy at Google, said in a statement that the company intends to appeal. According to him, Google Play “offers more choice and openness than any other major mobile platform” and will continue “defending the Android business model”.

Unlike Apple, Google allows users to do download of applications outside the Play Store. However, the company closes agreements with manufacturers in favor of its own store.

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, celebrated the result. “Victory over Google! After 4 weeks of detailed court testimony, the California jury ruled against the Google Play monopoly on all counts”, he wrote on his profile on X.