As you continue to play Fortnite in modes of all kinds and with interesting collaborations, one of the most awaited things remains the Creative mode 2.0, which will allow you to create new missions and personalized content of all kinds.

This mode, which seems to boast many additional freedoms, was shown today with a gameplay trailer that shows the action of the players. What is noticeable, considering that for the various maps in the video you will also find the island codes to visit them, is that the customization and quality of these creations are much more advanced than the previous ones.

Great changes therefore in Fortnite, considering that for some time there have also been rumors of the arrival of a first-person mode.