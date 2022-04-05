Destroying road barriers using the Cow Catcher or Battle Bus is one of the Resistance challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

This challenge involves either finding a Battle Bus or modding a vehicle with a Cow Catcher, so you can then smash through the road barriers the IO have placed across the map.

First, however, you need to know how to get a Cow Catcher and the Battle Bus locations.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 23k XP, which will help you unlock the new Battle Pass skins.

How to find a Cow Catcher or Battle Bus in Fortnite Before you can start destroying road barriers, you first need to find either a Cow Catcher or a Battle Bus. Cow Catchers appear as floor loot across the Fortnite map and can be randomly received from opening red toolboxes.



After finding a Cow Catcher, track down a vehicle and, when you find one you like, use the Cow Catcher on it. This will automatically mod the vehicle with the Cow Catcher, allowing you to complete this challenge by smashing through five road barriers while driving it.

There are currently two driveable Battle Buses on Fortnite map:

The Battle Bus locations in Fortnite. The Battle Bus in Synapse Station can be found behind the large central building, while the one in Sanctuary is located on the southern end of the road running parallel with the beach.



Battle Buses work exactly like the other vehicles on the Fortnite map, with the expectation of the various extra seats you can sit in. If the Battle Bus is your preferred vehicle for this challenge, we recommend taking the one in Sanctuary north to The Daily Bugle which contains a good number of road barriers.


