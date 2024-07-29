According to a well-known insider known as HYPEX, Fortnite will add a very interesting feature to FortniteThey are currently testing bringing items from various collaborations in the game into creative mode to allow their use in player creations.

According to the insider, for the moment only Ninja Turtles items work in creative mode. FortniteHowever, they hope that many more will be added over time. Such as the elemental attacks from the Avatar collaboration or perhaps the ghost ship that is currently hosting the Pirates of the Caribbean guests.

Of course, since these are only in testing, there is still no exact date for when players will be able to use these items in creative mode. However, the leak has already started getting users excited. Some have even started making requests for items they would like to have.

Honestly this could open the door to a lot of creativity within the user islands of Fortnite. We will have to wait and see if all the items will be included or if some will be left out for rights reasons or other reasons. What item would you like to see in creative mode?

What is Fortnite Creative Mode?

The creative mode of Fortnite provides players with several tools to create their own experiences. From obstacle courses in forbidden temples, to fights of entire squads against a single powerful boss. There is a lot of freedom in what you can do.

So far, only items and weapons created by Epic Games for its popular Battle Royale can be used. However, this leak indicates that this could soon change to add more nuances of creativity to what players do.Stay tuned to find out when these changes will come to the game.

