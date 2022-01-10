Last week, it was leaked that Fortnite could be getting a mode battle royale without building elements, and now a possible collaboration between Epic Games and Paramount. This would mean that we could have characters like the Ninja Turtles or Shrek within the title.

The information comes from Nick baker from the podcast XboxEra, who said the following:

“I’ve been told that apparently Paramount has signed an agreement with Epic to bring their properties to Fortnite. I heard that the main one would be The Ninja Turtles. If you’ve already made a deal with Epic, then the doors are wide open. So for example, we would have two Venoms, like three Spider-Man… We already have Master Chief, will we have the one from his live-action series as well? “

According Baker, this agreement could also include characters from Star Trek, South Park, Y Peppa Pig. At the moment, this has not been confirmed one hundred percent but this insider has shown to have a good track record when it comes to this kind of thing.

Editor’s note: Almost all of the latest Fortnite-related leaks have been true. In addition, this battle royale already has a lot of characters that we never imagined would arrive, so seeing something like the Ninja Turtles or Shrek would not be far-fetched.

Via: Nintendo life