Some well-known insiders dedicated to Fortnite They just shared information about the battle royale store. Supposedly during Disney’s D23 event it will be revealed that there will be a special section dedicated entirely to cosmetics and items from the mouse’s IPs.

In fact, the leakers shared an image of this section through their respective Twitter accounts. Here you can see the Fortnite item shop with this division. Particularly a section dedicated to the Marvel characters that have come out so far.

This is surely a response to Disney’s huge investment in Epic Games’ game. Since then, they have assured that there will be more appearances and collaborations of their famous IPs. In fact, just this season we saw the arrival of Magneto and several characters from Pirates of the Caribbean to the island.

Source: ShiinaBR

We recommend: Fortnite: Skins from Dragon Ball 17 and 18, as well as X-Men ’97, leaked

Although there is no exact date for when this section will be available, They believe it will be announced and released at D23. After that, if you are interested in any skin, just jump to Fortnite and have enough bucks to get whatever catches your eye. What do you think of this addition?

What else is new about Fortnite?

Another recent and confirmed news from Fortnite is that from the next battle pass, These items may arrive in the store after a long time. This means that some items and skins will no longer be exclusive to their respective season pass and you will be able to purchase them.

The downside of this is that the items will not arrive until after 18 months. Epic Games also assured that not all items could arrive. So if you’re interested in something from a battle pass, it’s best to buy it at the time or risk never having it.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. You can also go to our Discord to talk about this and other topics.