Over the years Fortnite He achieved very creative collaborations with different icons of popular culture. It seems that this will not end in the near future and will expand even further into an intellectual property that we would not have imagined: Scott Pilgrim.

This comes thanks to Scott Pilgrim’s own creator, Brian Lee O’Malley. As he recently revealed, he gave permission to Universal Pictures to use the character in a collaboration with Fortnite. So we may soon see the Sex Bob-Ombs bassist in a pitched battle.

At the moment there is no window of when we will be able to see it happen or if it will actually happen. After all, there is only the permit, but it remains to be determined when this collaboration would be ideal. There is also the question of whether their skins will be similar to the live-action film or will have the visual style of the graphic novel and its Netflix series.

Source: Netflix

Right now Fortnite is in season 3 of chapter 5 where we saw the power armor arrive Fallout and Magneto of the X Men to the island. A collaboration with Scott Pilgrim doesn’t sound so far-fetched. Now it seems it will just be a matter of waiting.

What is Scott Pilgrim, the possible new Fortnite collaboration?

Scott Pilgrim began as a series of graphic novels following the titular young Canadian boy. After falling in love with a woman named Ramona Flowers, he learns he must defeat her seven evil exes to be with her. The popularity of the book led to a film adaptation, a video game, and an animated series on Netflix.

Part of his success is due to his extensive references to the world of video games. This makes one think that he would be a perfect character to join the chaos of Fortnite which increasingly has more well-known characters. Plus, with the popularity of the IP, he probably won’t be coming alone and we could get the entire collection of Ramona, her band members, and the seven evil exes. There is a lot of potential in this collaboration. Would you like to see it happen soon?

